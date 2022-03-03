Dallas/Ft. Worth Curling Club

2022 Olympic Learn-to-Curl

Welcome

Learn-to-Curl Registration

This registration session will allow you to complete contact information, sign up for participation, and submit payment.

Please read through each page carefully to ensure that all information is provided accurately. 

Due to the popularity of these events, refunds will NOT be given and dates CANNOT be transferred. All sales are final. 

To complete registration through our secure site, please have your Visa or MasterCard information available.

 

Available Sessions

  • Thursday, March 3, 2022 - 6:45pm, 7:45pm
  • Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm
  • Thursday, March 17, 2022 - 6:45pm, 7:45pm
  • Sunday, March 20, 2022 - 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022 - 6:45pm, 7:45pm

 

Each session lasts for 1.5 hours and consists of 30 minutes of off ice instruction followed by 1 hour on the ice.

Questions

Please direct any questions regarding this registration to:

Heather Cook

Director of Special Programs